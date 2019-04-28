Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Arif Nawaz Khan on Saturday directed his team to perform their duties with determination so that lives and properties of people could be protected.

He expressed these views while addressing officials at Police Darbar at the Police Lines in Faisalabad, says a handout. The police chief said upholding the rule of law is the prime responsibility of the Punjab Police. He said only those would remain part of his team who would continue to serve the public with hard work, honesty and dedication. He warned against lethargy, saying: “Officials showing carelessness will be shown the door.”

The IG said that complete protection of the rights of children and women should be ensured and intelligence-based operations should be carried out against land grabbers, murderers, robbers and kidnappers. He said that a weekly report should be shared with the CPO in this regard regularly.

He said, “I am delivering this message to all tiers of the force by visiting different ranges myself that all officers and officials should gear up for improved service delivery and elimination of anti-social elements through community policing.”

The IG said that police martyrs were pride of the Punjab Police and welfare of their families was his personal responsibility.

He said that initiatives in this regard would be taken on a priority basis.

Faisalabad RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, Jhang DPO Atta-ur-Rehman, Toba Tek Singh DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, Chiniot DPO Anwar Khetran and other senior officers were present.

The IG was welcomed by RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar and CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on arrival at the RPO. DPOs of all districts in the region and other senior officers were also present. A police squad saluted the IG after he met families of martyrs and said that sacrifices of police martyrs would always be remembered. “Their sacrifices are example for the whole force and their families and children will be taken care of on a priority basis,” he said.

Later, a meeting was held at the committee room under the chair of the IG where the Faisalabad RPO briefed him about the crime and security situation in the region and the security arrangements.

The RPO also briefed the IG about the arrest of proclaimed offenders, training courses related to capacity building of policemen, provision of Police Khidmat Marakiz at Tehsil level, positive change in police behaviour, in time registration of FIRs, emergency calls on 15 and working of complaint cell 8787 according to SOPs issued by IGP. Inspector General of Punjab Police directed officers that merit and discipline must be followed during departmental duties and to address the issues of public on priority basis with courteous behavior.

After crime meeting IGP met with parliamentarians of Faisalabad region. In the meeting Parliamentary secretary for Railway Mian Farukh Habib, Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum Raja Riaz, Nawab Shair Wasair, Raza Nasrullah Ghuman, Faizullah Kamooka, MNA Riaz Fatyana, Provincial Minister for Baitul Maal and Social Welfare Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Member Special Committee for Health and Medical Education Ali Akhter, Provincial Parliamentary Secretaries Adil Parvez, Shakeel Shahid, Shehbaz Ahmed, Member provincial Committee Khayal Ahmed Kastroo, Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz, Member Human Rights and Minorities affairs Firdous Rai, Adviser to CM Punjab for Live Stock and Dairy Development Faisal Hayat Jabwana, Minister for public prosecution Ch. Zaheer ud Din and Member Provincial Assembly Mian Waris Aziz were present. Parliamentarians congratulated Captain Retired Arif Nawaz Khan on his posting as Inspector General of Police Punjab. They also forward suggestions to IGP to maintain law and order in the region. IGP said to the parliamentarians in the meeting that Punjab police with the cooperation of public representatives will take steps for the supremacy of law and to facilitate public. After the meeting IGP laid floral wreath on Yadgar e Shuhda and offered Fatiha for Shuhda e Police for their high ranks. He planted the tree in police line Faisalabad regarding green and clean Pakistan campaign and he visited police Khidmat Markaz & (emergency 15) and observed facilities providing to the public.

Captain Retired Arif Nawaz Khan also listened to the issues of police officials and ordered for their immediate solution in Police Darbar at Police line Faisalabad. He emphasized that it is the duty of police officers responsibility to maintain law and order, elimination of crimes with full commitment and dedications.