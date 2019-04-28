Share:

KARACHI - Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor has said that India is the enemy of both Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and recent terrorism in Sri Lanka seems an international conspiracy for which fingers are being pointed at India.

He was speaking at a candlelight vigil arranged by the PDP here Saturday at Karachi Press Club (KPC) to show solidarity with the government and people of Sri Lanka.

The PDP said that people of Pakistan and Sri Lanka have rendered numerous sacrifices for peace and braved huge human and economic losses besides political instability while fighting terrorism. He pointed out that India is not only the enemy of Pakistan but it is also the enemy of solidarity and peace in Sri Lanka. “That’s why fingers are being pointed at India regarding recent terrorism in Sri Lanka,” he alleged.

Shakoor said that the masses of Pakistan and Sri Lanka are bound in the relation of friendship and love. He said that people in Pakistan could easily understand the pain of their Sri Lankan brethren. He said the recent terrorism in Sri Lanka is an international conspiracy so as to pitch people of different religions and faiths against one another.

He said Pakistan and Sri Lanka have always raised voice for global peace. He urged the international community to take steps for a lasting world peace after mutual consultations. He expressed heart-felt condolence to Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

PDP Karachi chapter president Abdul Hakim Quaid, General Secretary Sardar Zulfiqar, PDP Lyari leader Akram Agaria, Amjad Baloch, Fazal Rabi Khan, Aziz Fatima and others were also present. A large number of citizens, PDP workers and peace activists attended the candlelight vigil.

WASTEWATER REUSE UNDERSCORED TO REDUCE WATER STRESS

Reuse of wastewater can play a key role in reducing water stress in Pakistan, said President of Pakistan Academy of Engineering (PAE) Dr Jameel Ahmad Khan.

He was addressing 13th Symposium of the Pakistan Academy of Engineering titled “Water Stress”. The focus of the symposium was on “Groundwater Resource Management, Management of Water Distribution and Handling of Wastewater by utilizing the available technologies to reduce water stress.

The experts lamented that the Indus basin aquifer is among the world’s second most overstressed source of water. Pakistan is classified as extremely high water stress country.

Experts stressed that technology assessment should be conducted that could reduce water use to address water scarcity in the energy sector, municipal water sector and agriculture sector.

Renowned Nuclear Engineering Expert Waqar Butt presented a detailed presentation on “Nuclear Desalination for Coastal Areas of Pakistan.”

Water and Energy Expert Dr M Bashir Lakhani, who is the Director W&E of Techno-Consult International Pvt Ltd, shared his technical views regarding leakages of piped water in Karachi.

Prof Dr Muhammad Shafqat Ejaz from NED University of Engineering & Technology elaborated on latest technologies applied to groundwater mapping in Pakistan.

Dr Jameel Ahmad Khan in his technical speech shared a comprehensive and well-illustrated presentation on membrane processes for water and wastewater treatment.

The symposium concluded after discussion and Q&A session.

A large number of participants belonging to government institutes, academia and business sector attended the symposium.