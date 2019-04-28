Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian occupation troops on Saturday launched cordon and search operations in Shopian and Pulwama districts of Indian occupied Kashmir.

The troops, after cordoning off Heff Shirmal area of Shopian district, conducting door-to-door searches, KMS reported.

The troops also laid a siege around the Aripal area of Tral town in Pulwama district.

Locals told media that heavy contingents of Indian forces’ personnel have been deployed in the area and a house-to-house search operation is going on till last reports.

Meanwhile, two persons, including a minor girl, were killed while nine others injured in a road accident in Gurez area of Bandipora district, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) on Saturday.

According to police officials, a vehicle plunged into Zadkhus Nallah on Bandipora-Gurez road today morning, resulting in the killing of Naani Begum (55) and Tabasum Bashir (10), KMS reported.

The ill-fated vehicle was going to Gurez from Bandipora. As per reports, Naani Begum died on way to the District Hospital, Bandipora, while Tabasum died on the spot. The injured were shifted to the district hospital for treatment.