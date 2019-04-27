Share:

ISLAMABAD -The Ritz-Carlton A made it to the semi-finals of the the 8th Inter-Hotel Charity Cricket Tournament-2019 as they beat Gulf Hotelby 16 runs in the quarterifnals played at The Ritz Carlton Hotel, Bahrain on late Friday night. The Ritz-Carlton A skipper won the toss and opted to bat first as they could score 49-4 in 6 overs. Gulf Hotel were bundled out for 33 in 5.1 overs. In the second quarterfinal, Lagoona Beach A beat Lagoona Beach B by 3 wickets. Lagoona Beach B scored 42-5. Lagoona Beach A achieved the target in 5.3 overs losing 3 wickets. In the third quarterfinal, Reef Resort edged out Ritz-Carlton B by 1 wicket. Ritz-Carlton B made 53-5. Reef Resort achieved the target in 5.4 overs losing 5 wickets. In the last quarterfinal, Diplomat Hotel beat Regency Intercontinental by 4 wickets. Regency made 36 while Diplomat reached home in 5.2 overs losing 2 wickets.