LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has said that the opposition parties have no need to come out as the present government was crumbling on its own. Addressing a press conference after opening session of the newly elected Shoora at at Mansoora on Saturday, he said nine-month rule of the present government was a failure. Flanked by Secretary General Amirul Azeem, deputy chief Liaqat Baloch and Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif, Sirajul Haq said that people coming into power with the help of outside forces had always met the same fate. He said that the masses had tried all other parties many a time till now and they had no option except the JI now. The JI chief reiterated that if there was an attempt to thrust the presidential system, four provinces and different nationalities could not be put together in any manner.

He said the government itself had begun the discussion to cover its failures. He said that the masses wanted the solution of their problems and were least interested in the change of the system. He counseled Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PPP Chairman to stop fighting and insulting the ladies, and instead come out with some plan to fight poverty, price hike and unemployment. He said that the National Action Plan had been started against terrorism but the colonial powers’ slaves in the government had diverted it against the madrasas. He said that the Islamic character of the state and even its geography were in danger under the present rulers. He said that the PM during his visit to Iran had talked against national interests. He said the Premier’s visit to Iran was aimed at improving ties but the end result was just the opposite. He further said that people of Afghanistan and not the PM Imran Khan should be worried about the form of government in their country. He said that in the past, Imran Khan had been talking against the IMF but now his government had accepted all terms to secure loans. He rejected the proposed amnesty scheme of the government and said that it only aimed at whitening the black money of the plunderers and legalize their ill gotten wealth. He said that the government had not been able to retrieve a single dollar from abroad.