LOS ANGELES-Katie Price’s surgeon has warned that she is ‘’dicing with death’’ by opting for more plastic surgery.

The 40-year-old reality TV star is believed to have jetted off to Turkey where she is reportedly set to have a facelift, tummy tuck, liposuction and bum implants but Dr TijionEsho, who recently met with

He told MirrorOnline: ‘’It’s disappointing news that Katie has gone to have more surgery after her recent visit where I advised her not to have further surgery.

‘’Her partner [Kris Boyson] sought my help while filming for their new show to help convince her not to have further surgery.

‘’With the list of treatments she is having and her prior history of surgery she is a great risk of further scarring, infection, blood clots and specifically death from a fatal fat embolus.

‘’In addition to this there will further risks from a prolong general aesthetic which include MI [a myocardial infarction - otherwise known as a heart attack], stroke and pulmonary embolism.’’

Katie has already undergone several procedures in the past including face lifts, breast implants, and a nose job, but has insisted she isn’t addicted to cosmetic surgery.

Asked whether she’d developed an addiction, Katie previously said: ‘’Definitely not. I’ve seen psychologists about it for a TV show and they said I wasn’t.

‘’I just look to improve how I look. I just seem like I have loads of work done because I’m open about it.