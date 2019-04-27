Share:

RAWALPINDI - A man killed his wife, a couple of days after their marriage, and committed suicide by shooting himself in Sipyali Village of Gujar Khan, officials sources said on Saturday.

The woman was identified as Tayyaba while her husband was identified as Afzaal, resident of Sipyali. Bodies of the couple were moved to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for autopsy.

A senior police officer said that Afzaal argued with Tayyaba over some issue and shot her dead. Later, the man also killed humself with pistol.

Police are investigating the reason behind the killings of couple, he said.

Meanwhile, a postgraduate trainee doctor was put on ventilator in Benazir Bhutto Hospital after he took overdose of anti-depression medicines, the hospital sources said. The victim was identified as Dr Wajid, who is also serving at the BBH.

According to sources, Dr Wajid was addict of anti-depression medicines and on the day of the incident, he took overdose of tablets. After his condition got deteriorated, he was rushed to the emergency ward where doctors placed him on ventilator. “The condition of the doctor is much critical, said a doctor who is curing the victim.

On the other hand, Airport police booked two men on charges of torturing a woman and shaving off her head. According to police spokesman, a woman Behishtan Bibi appeared before Police Station Airport officials and lodged a complaint that she was placed under severe torture by her husband Fiaz Ahmed and brother in law Mazhar.

She also alleged the duo had also shaved off her head with a blunt razor. She requested police to register a case against accused and to arrest them. Police begun investigation after filing a case against accused, the spokesman said.