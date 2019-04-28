Share:

KARACHI - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan on Saturday managed to get a resolution passed in its public gathering for seeking formation of new province in Sindh ‘for the people of Urban Sindh regardless of their language and creed’

A movement may be initiated for the formation of new province for Urban areas of Sindh. “The MQM-P believes that formation of new province may be initiated to redress grievances of the people of Urban areas. The struggle for new province is essential to ensure that people of Urban areas, regardless of their language and creed, have equal rights and share in jobs, education and other resources” reads a resolution presented in the public gathering at Bagh-e-Jinnah Saturday evening. The resolution was later presented for adoption and the participants of the gathering voted in favour of the resolution by putting their hands in the air.

Addressing the gathering, MQM-P Convener and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Communication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the Pakistan People’s Party had already divided Sindh with its ‘biased’ attitude and the MQM-P just announced the same.

Siddiqui said that the PPP monopoly was not acceptable on the name of provincial empowerment. Karachi contributes more than any other city or province to the national revenue and the city would get its right any cost.

‘SINDH WAS NEVER ONE GEOGRAPHICAL UNIT’

Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan said that Sindh has never been one geographical unit. Sindh was divided on the day when the notification was issued for Urban Sindh and Rural Sindh. “There were three provinces - Karachi, Khaipur and Sindh - from 1948 to 1955. The real owners of Sindh are those who migrated from India after separation. A resolution was passed in 1940 that created Pakistan and now another resolution has been passed. We will ensure the implementation of this resolution.

OTHER RESOLUTIONS

The participants of the Jalsa also passed several resolutions demanding the provincial government to spend 50 percent on Urban Sindh from the revenue its get from Karachi. “Unannounced loadshedding and excess billing should come to an end and KE should mend its way. Complete K-IV water project on urgent basis and ensure provision of water to each house and family of the city. The deserving youth of Karachi and other urban areas of Sindh should. Civic and other departments kept the provincial ministry of local government should be devolved to local bodies. Karachiites should be provided better transport facilities on urgent basis. Engineered census and delimitations should be revoked. The murderers of Syed Ali Raza Abidi should be arrested and taken to task. A survey of the provincial land should be conducted and the due share of those who migrated from India should be given to them,” other read resolutions.

NATIONAL AVIATION POLICY 2019 BEING IMPLEMENTED

Secretary Aviation/Director General Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Shahrukh Nusrat held a press conference at CAA headquarters on National Aviation Policy 2019 (NAP 2019) - which was prepared under the directives and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that implementation of NAP 2019 is continued at a fast pace and in this regard most of the concerned rules and regulations have been revised.

The secretary aviation informed the journalists on this occasion that before the press conference first meeting of Aviation Oversight Committee, which was constituted under the directives of Federal Cabinet, was also held and attended by nearly fifty leading heads of aviation sector besides top officials of PIA, Air Blue and Serene Air. The meeting of the Aviation Oversight Committee mainly focused on the progress on implementation of NAP 2019 and also discussed challenges being faced by aviation sector and their possible solutions.

He further said that newly constituted Aviation Oversight Committee will meet after every three months in which mutual consultations will be made to resolve issues pertaining to aviation sector. “This is first time in the aviation history of aviation industry of Pakistan that a consultative platform has been provided to resolve the issues being faced by aviation sector”, he added. Secretary Aviation said that implementing the NAP 2019 - which was prepared in the light of directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan - terms & conditions and requirements for the issuance of Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration (TPRI) License have been drafted while regulatory function of CAA is being separated from its service provider function.

He further said that measures will also be taken to establish an independent Aircraft Accident Investigation Board and while following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan domestic airlines will be facilitated under NAP 2019.

He further said that directives are being issued to rationalize all CAA charges while Air Service Agreements are being reviewed to change its those clauses which are not beneficial to domestic airlines.

He informed the reporters that recommendations are also being made to revise the government taxes on aviation sector.

Top officials of CAA, PIA, Air Blue and Serene Air were also present on this occasion besides representatives of various organizations of aviation sector.