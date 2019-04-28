Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has held meetings with heads of the ship-building industry in China.

The admiral is on an official visit to China. The Naval Chief visited Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard at Shanghai, Shuang Liu Construction Base at Wuhan and met heads of shipbuilding industry in China.

Upon arrival at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard (HZS) and Shuang Liu Construction Base, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was received by heads of the respective construction yards, according to a press release.

The Admiral was given detailed briefings on the facilities and construction activities going on at the construction yards. The Naval Chief also visited various sections of the HZ Shipyard and Shuang Liu Construction Base where he was briefed by the Mission Commanders and heads of respective construction yards about the progress on under construction projects of PN platforms.

Matters pertaining to ongoing projects discussed

Later, the Admiral met with various heads of shipbuilding industry including Chairman China Shipbuilding Industrial Corporation (CSIC), China Shipbuilding Offshore International Company (CSOC), Hudong Zhoghua Shipyard (HZS) and Shuang Liu Construction Base.

During the meetings, matters pertaining to ongoing projects were discussed and avenues for further collaboration were also explored.

The Naval Chief lauded the professionalism and commendable work being done by these organisations.

Current visit of Chief of the Naval Staff would greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and Navies in particular, concluded the press release.