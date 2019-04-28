Share:

KARACHI - Major General Omer Ahmed Bokhari on Saturday assumed charge as new Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh. He is the 14th DG Rangers of the province and had replaced Major General Muhammad Saeed. Bokhari is among the 40 brigadiers who were promoted to the rank of Major General in April 2019.

The outgoing Director General handed over the charge to the newly-posted head of the paramilitary force in the province Major General Omer Ahmed Bokhari in a ceremony held at Rangers Headquarters in Karachi.

Moreover, the outgoing DG Rangers met with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah during his farewell meeting. The chief minister applauded efforts of the outgoing Rangers chief in marinating law and order situation in the province. He also handed over Ajrak and Sindh Topi to both the outgoing and newly-posted heads of the Rangers who were present during the meeting.