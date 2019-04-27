Share:

ISLAMABAD-Minister of State for Health Dr Zafar Mirza in his maiden visit to Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan on Saturday said that there will be zero tolerance for wrongdoing and stern action will be taken in case an iota of malpractice is discovered.

He was accompanied by Secretary Health Capt (R) Zahid Saeed. The minister said that it would be his personal mission to uplift the organization to come up to the expectations of people as a truly efficient regulatory body.

To this end, every possible technical support will be sought from international bodies to make it a model regulatory authority in the region, he said.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that we must make a long-term investment in improving the quality and capacity of professionals in the area of health regulation. I will soon invite stakeholders to chart a course for making the field truly professional by introducing postgraduate level programs of health regulatory sciences in universities, he said. Concrete steps are afoot for strengthening pharmaceutical sector and we will provide an environment to facilitate responsible growth of the pharmaceutical industry and take concrete steps to this end, the minister said. Ensuring provision of quality affordable drugs to the masses is our responsibility and both the regulator and industry must be mindful of their responsibility to the society, the minister added. A reward and punishment system will be instituted to allow career growth of high performers in DRAP. Specialized training programs will be introduced to build capacity of both assessors and inspector, said the minister.

Earlier, the minister was briefed by Asim Rauf, CEO DRAP on authority’s scope, functioning and progress on various steps taken to improve efficiency of the Authority.

The DRAP is focused on automation of its processes. In this context, Integrated Regulatory Information Management System has been deployed which is in testing phase for registration of drugs and licensing of pharmaceutical manufacturing units.

DRAP has involved 10 pharmaceutical manufacturers in testing phase for smooth running for the online system. Similarly, DRAP is adopting international best practices in order to harmonize its regulations and functions with global regulatory regimes to further ensure quality and improve safety and efficacy of therapeutic goods.