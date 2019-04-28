Share:

KARACHI - Newly appointed Director General of Pakistan Rangers-Sindh, Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari and outgoing DG, Rangers Major General Muhammad Saeed called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Saturday.

The matters related to law, order in the province came under discussion in the meeting.

The chief minister appreciated the performance of Rangers for maintain of law and order in Sindh.

The gift of Ajrak, Sindhi Cape and shields were presented to Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari and Major General Muhammad Saeed on this occasion.