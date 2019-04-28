Share:

RAWALPINDI - Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday predicted a record inflation would hit the country in last three months of the year 2019.

“In October, November and December of 2019, the prices of basic need items will surge creating great problems for the masses,” he said.

He added the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has no formula to confront the genie of inflation. “The price of dollar has also increased upto Rs150 further mounting hardships of the masses,” he said while addressing local leaders at a marriage ceremony in Rawat.

He said that he is doing politics to serve the people and not for securing any public Office. Nisar said he would not take oath as Member of Punjab Assembly. The people who are creating rumours that the government may appoint me as Chief Minister Punjab should answer the questions of media in this regard, he added.

“I have been approached by so many quarters for joining their parties but I have refused the offers,” he said adding that he is not a commodity for sale instead a leader of people. “I am no more interested to become part of the government and I have also been observing political fast and would enjoy at the time of Iftar,” he added.

Coming hard on Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chaudhry Nisar said he used to criticise others for taking loans from IMF and other donors but unfortunately the premier himself is involved in obtaining loans to run the country.

He said the National Assembly has become a fish market where fight between MPs is a routine matter.

He said PTI is no more a popular party in the country and if it is leadership claims their party is still enjoying fame among masses then they should hold midterm elections to gauge their popularity.