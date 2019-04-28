Share:

ISLAMABAD - Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan on ‘Billion Tree Tsunami’ project. In a statement, Marriyum lambasted PM Imran for alleged corruption in Billion Tree Tsunami project. She stated that the prime minister has misquoted 100 million trees to 1 billion trees by adding that it might be another slip of the tongue. Marriyum said that almost 90 percent of the trees have vanished. “These trees are being planted on that planet where they built 50 million houses there,” she said. She also criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for ignoring the alleged corruption of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).