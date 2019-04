Share:

Pakistan and China have signed the ML-1 railways agreement.

The document was signed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and his counterpart Li Keqiang in Beijing on Sunday.

In a statement from Beijing, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said it is a great day in history of Pakistan Railways.

He said under the project a double track from Peshawar to Karachi will be laid.

The Minister said speed of train on new track will be 160 kilometer per hour.