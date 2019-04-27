Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Cricket Board Saturday confirmed Sri Lanka Cricket has postponed the upcoming U19 cricket series and, as such, the training camp, which was in progress in Karachi, has ended. The Pakistan U19 side was scheduled to travel to Colombo for two four-day and three one-day matches on Tuesday, 30 April. PCB Director – International, Zakir Khan, said: “We have received confirmation from Sri Lanka Cricket, who have expressed their inability to host the Pakistan U19 cricket team as per the original schedule due to earlier this week’s tragic events. The two boards are now working on alternate options, including the possibility of a series prior to the Pakistan U19’s tour of South Africa in June. As soon as these details are confirmed, the PCB will make a formal announcement.” Earlier, PCB had appointed wicketkeeper batsman Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan U19 against Sri Lanka , but after deadly suicide blasts in different parts of Sri Lanka including the capital Colombo, it was very much expected that the series would be called off,