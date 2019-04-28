Share:

LAHORE - In pursuance to promote potential investment opportunities, willingness to work together to synergize the efforts for greater efficiency, Punjab Board of Investment and Trade has inked three important framework cooperation agreements with a high powered German delegation, visiting Punjab.

German delegation, led by Dr Pentis C Poetis, the Honorary Consul of Pakistan in Bavaria region of Germany, visited Punjab Board of Investment & Trade along with CEO Munich Airport Dr Michel A. Kerkloh, CEO Messe Munich Klaus Dittrich, CEO Life Equity Fund Mrs Ahrens Poetis, Venture Capitalist Ms Philomena Poetis.

Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investments & Skill Development Mian Aslam Iqbal along with CEO Punjab Board of Investment & Trade Jahanzeb Burana and other officials welcomed the German delegation. The provincial minister highlighted the current working and investment friendly environment of Punjab. Mian Aslam Iqbal briefed German delegation on various sectors and availability of numerous potential opportunities for investors in Punjab. He further pointed out that the immense potential for collaboration majorly existed in the areas of energy, engineering, technical education, transport, tourism and construction.

Jahanzeb Burana, CEO Punjab Board of Investment & Trade, gave overview of Punjab economy and briefed regarding the investment opportunities in Punjab including affordable housing, technology universities, and tech startups. He assured the delegation of complete facilitation to promote valuable communication, collaboration and coordination for the expansion of the German investment and commercial engagements in Punjab. CEO Munich Airport highlighted the need of branding Pakistan as the land of opportunities and changing the perception of the European countries and rest of the world.

Dittrich, CEO Messe Munich, mentioned in particular that infrastructure in Punjab is best in the region. The state-of-the-art buildings are the example of profound competency. Dr Poetis, the Honorary Consul, thanked PBIT for the hospitality and facilitation during their visit and stay. He said that this is the right time to invest in Pakistan as the government is in a go-getting mode.

