ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and British Asian Trust partnership launched in London on 25th of this month had already generated a whopping 460,000 pounds for mental health programme in Pakistan. A PCB official informed this while talking to The Nation on Saturday. He said this is a three-year partnership and money generated will be spent in Pakistan. The BAT will continue to raise money for their Pakistan mental health programme throughout Ramazan as well while BAT Chief Executive Richard Hawkes also wrote to the PCB and provided the update. He also appreciated the friendly attitude of the Pakistani players. Pakistan cricket team skipper Sarfaraz opened the proceedings by reciting Holy Quran, while head coach Mickey Arthur attended a panel discussion on mental health issues as well as the forthcoming World Cup.