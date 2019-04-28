Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cricket Board Managing Director (MD) Waseem Khan will leave for UK in the wee hours of Sunday morning to hold important discussions with England and Wales Cricket Board and discuss highly important issues related to Pakistan cricket future.

Talking exclusively to The Nation on Saturday, Waseem said: “I will stay there till May 15th. I will witness one T20 and two Odis of Pakistan while I will also hold meetings with three different counties regarding exchange programme for our youth and also for our coaches. Our batsmen in between 18 to 21 age category need to get exposure in English conditions.”

He said he would also hold meetings regarding joint broadcasting rights with top cricket playing nations like Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and England as PCB’s broadcasting contracts would be over early next year.

“We need to come up with a joint plan and to ensure better contract for Pakistan cricket. I am highly confident that my meeting with ECB along with Chairman Ehsan Mani will be highly productive and we will be able to pursue ECB to send not only England Lions, U-19 and other development squads to Pakistan for playing matches but also an MCC XI, as MCC holds highly important position in Britain and we want to include 4 to 5 British players of Pakistani origin in the touring squad. Great Mushtaq Muhammad is also residing in UK and we want him to be manager of the touring MCC team. The tour would be of great significance for Pakistan cricket.”

“If we manage to get English counties agree to invite Pakistani youngsters, especially the batsmen, it would be a great help for the future of Pakistani batsmen and we want to ensure our domestic coaches get knowledge of how to plan big matches. They will learn new techniques and it will definitely help our coaches to know how to make plans in fast changing situations. I am confident enough that our meetings will have long-lasting impact and our youngsters will learn a great deal. We have also planned to send our top batsmen to Australia before the scheduled series against the Aussie in November as our batsmen struggle to adapt to the seeming conditions in Australia.”

He said he has a clear plan how to take Pakistan cricket forward and was not bothered about what is cooking outside the ground.

He said he had accepted the PCB MD slot as an challenge and he was here to help Pakistan cricket, not to fulfil personal ambitions or just sit in the offices and enjoy joy-rides and his basic and utmost priority is to work tirelessly to help Pakistan cricket flourish in the years to come.

“I am not only focussed on men’s cricket, I will carry women cricket with same passion. I will work on domestic cricket structure as well and will give top most importance to the junior and grassroots level cricket. The conspirators don’t know me and my ambitions. I am not worried at all by the hurdles that will come in my way as when I accepted the offer, I was aware about the tactics and situations I had to face. But I am prepared and let me tell all that only those, who want to contribute towards Pakistan and cricket are going to stay and let me assure all those, who have the guts and desire to work for national cause must feel comfortable. But those, who think they can blackmail the PCB or me by using dirty tactics and would apply unwanted pressure on me they are quite mistaken.”

“Pakistan is blessed with immense amount of natural raw talent, we need to detect that talent, take them to National Cricket Academy (NCA) groom them and turn them into the best in the business and it is not a rocket science to turn around the fortunes of Pakistan cricket. The next few months are highly crucial and important for Pakistan cricket and we all have to work jointly to achieve new goals. My doors are always open for positive suggestions. I will respond in truly positive fashion as I want to help Pakistan cricket and will deliver by the grace of Almighty,” Waseem concluded.