Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the powers which had brought Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in power had been happy over the success of their plan in the beginning but now were worried over the incompetence of the PTI leadership within nine months time.

Addressing the Paigham-e-Quran conference organized by the JI Peshawar at Jinnah Park on Sunday, Sirajul Haq declared that the country needed the Quranic system instead of the presidential system. Pakistan is not merely a geographical entity, it was an ideology and faith but the rulers of the country had been avoiding and betraying it during the last 70 years, he added.

He said that under the Quranic system, nobody would go to sleep hungry and this system would bring the common man on par with the rulers. The JI Chief said that the small state of Madina run on the Quranic system had overpowered the superpowers at a time when the Muslims did not have heaps of wealth or atom bomb. Instead, they had the power of faith.

He said the PTI leadership had promised to run the country like the Madina state but now it had bowed before the IMF and the World Bank for loans. Sirajul Haq said the wheel of the development was moving in the opposite direction. The ruling party was claiming that it had built 350 dams but was not ready to show a single one.

He said the JI was not against any party but it was against the system of exploitation prevailing in the country. Speaking on the occasion, Chief of JI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan said that it was due to the deviation from the holy Quran that the Ummah was confronted with the problems like Kashmir, Palestine and Burma.

He said the Muslim Ummah was rich with resources of man and material but the Muslims states had no political strength only because of its weak faith.