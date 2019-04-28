Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan along with the delegation from Pakistan called on Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Sunday.

Delegation-level talks were held between the two sides during the meeting at the Great Hall of the People.

Prime Minister Imran is on his second official visit to China since assuming office in August last year. He arrived in Beijing on Thursday night on a four-day tour to attend the second Belt and Road Forum, on the invitation of the Chinese president.

The premier attended the leaders' roundtable meeting at the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation at the International Convention Centre, Yanqi Lake in Beijing on Saturday. Addressing the roundtable meeting, he said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a source of transformation for Pakistan and stressed the need to further boost connectivity under the umbrella of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Prime Minister Imran also met International Monetary Fund (IMF) Director Christine Lagarde on Friday, where the two sides agreed on the importance of the IMF programme and to work towards an agreement for which an IMF delegation would visit Islamabad on April 29.