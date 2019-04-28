Share:

Islamabad - PPP KP-chapter President Humayun Khan on Saturday said the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) is going to launch protest against inflation, unemployment and corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said this while talking to media persons in Islamabad on Saturday.

The PPP provincial leader further said his party is going to form a parliamentary committee which will work to expose PTI leaders’ corruption and misuse of power in KP.

He added an application against alleged corruption in the Billion Trees project will also be moved to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as the corruption committee public its report. He said the PTI government has deceived public on the name of creating opportunities for 10 million jobs and over 5 million houses. He observed that doctors and paramedical staff in KP were protesting against the government poor policies and Prime Minister Imran Khan was busy in addressing public in Fata and other areas. He termed his public address pre-rigging. He was accompanied by PPP provincial secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, Secretary Information Rubina Khalid, Ijaz Durrani, Ayub Shah and others.

Khan said he and his provincial leaders gave a detailed briefing on PTI corruption in KP to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

A parliamentary committee is on the cards to expose PTI corruption in KP uplift projects, he added.