President Dr Arif Alvi will launch the second phase of Allama Iqbal Scholarship program for Afghan students on Monday, official sources have said.

Pakistan approved, last year, an additional 3,000 scholarships for Afghan students under the second phase of the Program.

Last year, Pakistan further allocated 100 scholarships for Afghan women at graduate level.

The Government of Pakistan had awarded 3,000 scholarships to Afghan students for undergraduate studies at Pakistani universities under the Allama Iqbal Scholarship Program in 2017. The students availed the scholarships in 2018.

Officials say these 3000 students are selected through a competitive process since October 2018 and are the new batch to start their studies during 2019.

Federal Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training, Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, Officials of the Afghan Mission in Islamabad, Chairman Higher Education Commission and Vice Chancellors will attend the ceremony.

Sources around 50 to 55 thousand) of Pakistan trained doctors, engineers, IT and experts in other fields already serving in Afghanistan. Some 6000 new graduate, masters and even PhD Afghans being added to Afghan job market annually.

Pakistan and Afghanistan both are privileged to have a 'Youth bulge' in their populations. Pakistan is desirous of fully developing this joint resource to take long term charge if growth and development of both countries, and at the same time limiting space for extremists to hire these youth as gun fodder in their unending battles and wars.