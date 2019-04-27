Share:

Georgia wants to save the oceans

LOS ANGELES - Georgia May Jagger is using her appearance as the cover star of Carnaby’s sustainability-themed issue to promote the conservation of the world’s oceans

The 27-year-old model has posed for the magazine which has teamed up with Shaftesbury and Project 0, which is a new initiative which has been created to protect and clean up the world’s oceans.

And Georgia - who is an ambassador for the conservation organisation - is ‘’proud’’ to represent the ‘’sustainability’’ issue because she likes to keep mindful of the environment and ‘’incorporate’’ it into her daily life. In a statement, Georgia said: ‘’I am so proud to be on the cover of Carnaby magazine and representing both Bleach and Project. As one of the owners of Bleach, we are always looking to improve the sustainability of our business. ‘’It really is the lifeblood of our brand. I am really happy to be a part of an area of London that takes sustainability as seriously as we do at Bleach, and that I, as a Project Ambassador, incorporate into my daily life.’’

Tiffany opens up about homeless past

LOS ANGELES-Tiffany Haddish has opened up about the time she was ‘’homeless and scared’’ as a young person.

The 39-year-old actress has shared a throwback picture of herself from years back as she thanked her younger self for always ‘’believing’’. She wrote on Instagram: ‘’I look at this picture and want to cry tears of joy for this Girl. I remember that night. She was homeless, hungry, scared, and hurt. I promised her if she kept faith in God and Herself, We will get to a place where we will be Housed, Over Fed, Less Hurt and Fear Free. I am so Grateful that she Believed. ‘’I am so Happy we have come this far and excited about where we will Go. Tiffany Sara CorniliaHaddish I Love and Approve of you and most of all God does too. You are prefect enough for both of us right now and always. Tiffany previously confessed she wants to ‘’thank’’ her school bullies for making her ‘’strong enough’’ to deal with backlash from trolls. She said: ‘’The bullies from high school, thank you! All the ones from junior high and elementary that made fun of me, were mean to me, I want to say, ‘Thank you because you moulded me and made me strong enough to deal with all this wonderful success that I’m enjoying!