Share:

MULTAN - Federal Minister for Food Security and Research Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan said that the government would provide compensation to farmers after assessment of their losses, caused by rains and hailstorm on April 15 in district Khanewal. Addressing a ceremony here on Saturday, he said that the Revenue Department, in collaboration with the district administration and Agriculture Department, was conducting surveys to asses losses in the district. He said that farmers would start getting compensation after 10 days.

The minister lamented that the previous government slashed budget from Rs 38 billion to Rs 14 billion and the agriculture sector was utterly ignored. The country’s progress and prosperity is linked to improved agriculture, he added. The government was standing by farmers in the difficult times. On this occasion, Secretary National Food Security and Research Dr Hashim Khan Popalzai, Director Agriculture Extension Dr Anjum Butter and many other officials were also present.