Real Madrid could be without top scorer Karim Benzema for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury which he suffered in the last training session to prepare for Sunday's Liga Santander game against Rayo Vallecano.

The club published a communique explaining that the club's medical services have "diagnosed a muscle injury," to his left hamstring.

The statement didn't confirm how long Benzema will be out of action for, but with the league due to finish on May 19, there is a chance he may not play again before the end of the campaign.

Benzema has been one of the few pieces of good news in Real Madrid's disappointing campaign with 21 league goals this season.