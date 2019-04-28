Share:

On the directives of Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, the Director General Health Dr. Masood Ahmed Solangi has issued precautions for expected heatwave in Karachi.

He has asked Director Health Services Karachi and all DHOs of Karachi Division to implement 24/7 emergency in all hospitals and health facilities and not to allow any leave to medical and paramedical staff from 1-3 May, adding to increase medical and paramedical staff where needed most.

DG Health Sindh Dr. Masood Solangi also directed to establish special wards with availability of air conditioning, ice, generators, water supply and necessary medicines as well to handle any emergency if it happened.

He further asked them to ensure provision of well-equipped ambulance service and to conduct health awareness campaign to create awareness on the issue. ' It is a matter of human lives, so special care must be taken in this regard and no lethargic attitude will be tolerated in this regard,' he concluded.

HOW TO PROTECT FROM HEATSTROKE: The term ‘heatstroke’ has become a nightmare for the citizens after several people succumbed to the sweltering heat brought about by the unrelenting hot weather in Karachi including most parts of Sindh in 2015.

Once again, sweltering weather is likely to engulf Karachi from May 1st to May 3. Here are a couple of reliable tips on how you can prevent a heat stroke.

A heat stroke is a condition marked by fever and often by unconsciousness. It is caused by the failure of the body’s temperature-regulating mechanism when exposed to excessively high temperatures. The recent heat wave across Sindh has taken many lives and caused heat related injuries as well.

The importance of this tip cannot be understated. Make sure that not only do you drink ample amounts of water and maintain a healthy water intake (such as 8 glasses daily) but also eat foods which contain sufficient water in them. Examples could include juicy fruits such as watermelon, grapes, mangoes or salads etc.

If you regularly venture out to run errand or random tasks during the afternoon time, avoid doing that in the current weather. It is best to stay indoors until and unless there is an emergency which requires you to go outdoors. Staying indoors (preferably in an air-conditioned environment) will ensure that the harsh weather does not cause harm.

Make sure your body does not suffocate in the warm weather and is allowed ample time to cool off. You can ensure this by not wearing excess, warm clothing which is sure to cause suppression, discomfort and suffocation. Avoid wearing clothes that are tight-fitted as well, so that your body can stay relaxed and blood circulation is not hindered.

And generously pour water over your scalp, the nape of the neck and behind the ears. This induces a lasting, internal cooling effect on the human body which drives the heat away.

Sunscreen is a mixture of creams and lotions that protect your skin from the harmful rays of the sun. In this harsh weather, where the intense heat rays are becoming life threatening, apply a generous doze of sunscreen to your exposed body parts.

If you have no other alternative but to venture outside to run an errand, try to wear a hat and sunglasses. A hat is the best form of head covering which not only protects your head and scalp from the heat, but also your brows.

Avoid products which have a high amount of caffeine in them. These products tend to increase the general body temperature.

If you’re in a place which is boxed in without any ventilation as such (an example can be a car) or an overcrowded area, get out of that place. Allow yourself to breathe and relax, since an overcrowded place increases the temperature and can have a suffocating impact.

Nothing can beat the heat like a nice, cool dip in the water! If you have access to a swimming pool, dive in! Otherwise, go for a swim in a nearby lake, pond or even better, a water park! However, make sure you fulfill all safety requirements and adhere to all safety regulations whilst swimming.