LAHORE - At least six people were killed and 1,106 others sustained injuries in 993 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 660 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals, while 446 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Saturday. The analysis showed that 434 drivers, 21 juvenile drivers, 153 pedestrians and 525 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics showed that 234 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 240 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 99 in Faisalabad with 108 victims and Multan at third with 85 accidents and 86 victims. As many as 789 motorcycles, 119 rickshaws, 80 cars, 45 vans, 13 buses, 27 trucks and 123 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.