LONDON-The government is being investigated over its decision to cancel 36,000 student visas due to accusations of cheating on English language tests. The Home Office has also deported more than 1,000 people after its own probe into exam fraud began in 2014. Spending watchdog the National Audit Office (NAO) said the Home Office’s response would be reviewed after its decisions came under “public scrutiny”. The Home Office says it is “supporting” the investigation. In a statement the NAO said: “The Home Office revoked student visas where there was evidence of cheating, but its decisions have come under renewed public and parliamentary scrutiny in the wake of the Windrush scandal.

“The NAO is looking at the information held by the Home Office on the number of people alleged to have cheated and the action the Home Office has taken to date.” The cheating scandal came to light in an undercover BBC Panorama investigation into fraud at two centres administering the mandatory Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC). Following the report, Theresa May, then Home Secretary, said the evidence was “very shocking”. As a result, the Home Office ordered the US firm providing the exams, Educational Testing Service (ETS), to check more than 58,000 tests taken between 2011 and 2014. It said voice-recognition software suggested that proxy test-takers were used in more than 30,000 cases.