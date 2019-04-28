Share:

FAISALABAD - Cotton worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when fire broke out at a textile factory, in the jurisdiction of Khurarianwala police station. Police said on Saturday that fire broke out after a short-circuiting which engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt cotton stock in the factory. On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.