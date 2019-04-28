Share:

LAHORE - All-rounder Imad Wasim Saturday continued his brilliant run with the bat as he hit a century to help Pakistan pot a mammoth total against Kent in a practice match, played at the Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham.

Haris Sohail, who scored two hundreds against Australia in recently-concluded one-day series in UAE, also carried on his form in England conditions as well as Pakistan piled up a huge total of 358 runs for seven wickets.

After winning the toss and elected to bat first, Pakistan’s openers gave a consolidated start with an opening partnership of 92 runs between Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq. Opener Fakhar Zaman scored a marvelous half-century scoring 76 runs off 58 balls including nine fours and a six. Imam became first wicket after scoring 39 runs off 47 balls. He hit three boundaries before he edged a Snater’s delivery that was safely taken by the wicketkeeper and Captain A Rouse behind the stumps.

Then came the Kent County’s slow left arm spinner Imran Qayyum who almost derailed the Pakistan batting when he triggered a batting collapse by taking four quick wickets for just 15 runs inside his four overs and popular batting failures were seemed to again haunt Pakistan as they were reduced from 92-1 to 164-5 in 28th over. Qayyum did not let any new batsmen to stay longer in the crease as he took the wickets of Babar Azam, captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik in quick succession and icing on the cake was danger man, Fakhar’s wicket who was caught at boundary by Snater while trying to hit a big shot off Qayyum’s delivery.

Pakistan were in all sort of bother at that moment but Haris and Imad joined hands and put up a 139 runs partnership at a quick pace to take Pakistan to a formidable looking total. Haris scored 75 off 71 balls with six fours and a six before he was caught by Crawley while trying to hit a shot off a Harris’ delivery. Pakistan were at 303 at that moment in 46.1 overs. But Imad continued hitting freely and completed his well deserving century. Faheem Ashraf also supported him well for his 8-ball 17 including a six before he got out on the penultimate delivery. Imad finished off the Pakistan innings with style by hitting another maximum on the last ball to help Pakistan to finish on 358 runs.

Imad remained unbeaten for his 78-ball 117. He struck 13 fours and four sixes.

For Kent, 25-year-old left-arm spinner Qayyum, bowled extremely well to capture four wickets for 45 runs in his 10 overs. Harris (1-87), Klaassen (1-86) and Snater (1-68) were other wicket takers for Kent.

Scorecard

PAKISTAN:

Imam-ul-Haq c Rouse b Snater 39

Fakhar Zaman c Snater b Qayyum 76

Babar Azam b Qayyum 9

Haris Sohail c Crawley b Harris 75

Sarfaraz Ahmed c Klaassen b Qayyum 10

Shoaib Malik b Qayyum 4

Imad Wasim not out 117

Faheem Ashraf c Cox b Klaassen 17

Hasan Ali not out 0

EXTRAS: (b4, w7) 11

TOTAL: (7 wkts; 50 overs) 358

FOW: 1-92, 2-123, 3-138, 4-152, 5-164, 6-303, 7-352

BOWLING: J Harris 10-0-87-1, F Klaassen 10-0-86-1, S Snater 10-0-68-1, A Riley 7-0-49-0, Imran Qayyum 10-0-45-4, A Blake 3-0-19-0

TOSS: Pakistan

UMPIRES: Mark Newell, Neil Bainton