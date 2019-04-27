Share:

LAHORE- Uzbekistan rugby team reached here Saturday to feature in two matches of Asian Rugby Championship Division III-C. Addressing a press conference, Pakistan Rugby Union President Arid Saeed said the arrival of Uzbek team would lead to arrival of several more international teams Supported by Servis Tyres and DHL, the two match series of the championship will be played at rugby academy at Lahore Cantt on April 28 (Sunday) and May 1 (Wednesday) at 4 pm. Asian rugby representative Mathew Cor, Pakistan 15 a side captain Kashif Khawaja, head coach Shakeel Ahmed Malik, executive committee member Salman Muzaffar and service manager Syed Mauzzam Ali Shah were also present during the briefing. Saeed informed that officials from four countries will officiate the matches. He said the national team is a blend of talented players picked after trials held at various parts of the country and eight of the players are featuring in international game for the first time.