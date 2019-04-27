Share:

Kech is a part of the Makran division and is a district in the southern Balochistan, Pakistan. It came into existence on the 1 July 1977 and according to the 2017 census, has a population of 909116. Kech was the historical capital of the state of Makran. Kech is the second-largest city in Balochistan province after Quetta and is the largest city in the southern part of the province. The Gwadar port is about 120 kilometers (75 mi) to the southwest of Kech. When we talk about district Kech, two words come in our mind - backward and troubled. Unemployment in Kech portrays a bleak picture. If Balochistan’s Ministers had taken, swift actions instead of indulging in talks then maybe the situation might have been different.

Recently, I saw a post on social media, which claimed that more than 15,000 jobs are in the pipeline. The fact of the matter is, are there jobs only on paper?

I request the Balochistan Government to come up with ways to engage the youth and follow up on their promises.

MR. ASLAM TAPI,

Balochistan, April 16.