Share:

LAHORE - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that the 18th Amendment should be revisited to run the country's affairs effectively while keeping in view the resources of the country.

While talking to reporters at Parliament House in Islamabad on Monday, he said the PTI government never intends to abrogate the 18th amendment. The Foreign Minister said provinces should mobilize their resources to lower their dependency on the centre, Radio Pakistan reported.

FM visits proposed Foreign Services Academy in Islamabad

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah MAhmood Qureshi visited the proposed Foreign Services Academy at Old Chinese Embassy in Islamabad on Monday. Director General Foreign Service Academy Nadeem Riaz and Additional Secretary Special Projects Muhammad Imran Mirza welcomed the Foreign Minister.The Foreign Minister visited different parts of the proposed Academy including library, study area, residential area, hostels and sports grounds. The Foreign Minister termed the renovation and repair work of the building as satisfactory and directed to complete it in the shortest possible time.