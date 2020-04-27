Share:

RAWALPINDI - Three more patients including a woman died of novel coronavirus in the district bringing the death toll to 21 on Monday.

Meanwhile, a medical officer, two nurses and a dispenser working in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and Holy Family Hospital (HFH) were tested positive for COVID-19. Similarly, the district health authorities has also quarantined 10 family members of Asim Butt, the peon of Vice President of Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB), after his mother was tested positive for novel coronavirus. According to sources, three more patients died of COVID-19in RIU and Benazir Bhutto Hospital. The deceased have been identified as FarhatYasmin (45) resident of Rawal Town, Kamal Hussain (74) and Gulzar Ahmed (59), hailing from ChaklalaSceheme 3. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) AnwaarUlHaq confirmed that three patients died of coronavirus in BBH and RIU. Meanwhile, a medical officer namely DrShafqat of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (Corona Management Center) was tested positive for COVID-19. The infected senior doctor has been isolated by the management of RIU.