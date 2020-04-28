Share:

Fifty stranded Pakistanis left Colombo on Tuesday as a result of coordinated efforts of Pakistan High Commission and Sri Lankan Authorities.

Deputy High Commissioner Tanvir Ahmad saw off the departing Pakistanis at the Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo.

The returning Pakistanis thanked Government of Pakistan for arranging their repatriation to Pakistan.

They also expressed satisfaction and acknowledged efforts by the High Commission for the welfare and well-being of community members faced with difficulties in the wake of the outbreak of Pandemic COVID-19.