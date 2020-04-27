Share:

RAWALPINDI -Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq has directed the assistant commissioners, magistrates and other officers concerned to conduct raids against profiteers and hoarders regularly and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, to ensure supply of food items to the citizens on affordable rates and for implementation of lockdown, the Rawalpindi District Administration conducted raids in different markets of the district including Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas and imposed fines on profiteers while lodging FIRs against the violators.

He said AC Saddar Circle Mansoor Qazi along with Special Price Magistrate Shahid raided markets on Adiala road and held scores of violators of lockdown. Similarly, the hoarders and profiteers have also been fined and arrested by the police on directions of AC, he said.

AC Rawalpindi City also conducted raids at several points and imposed fines against the violators, he said. He added AC Cantt, Rimsha Javed also raided many points in Cantt Sub-Division and Airport areas and imposed fines on the violators.

DC Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq said the government following the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar has been carrying out raids in the district against hoarders and profiteers for provision of edibles on affordable prices to consumers.

Court asks mills to guarantee they won’t fire daily wagers