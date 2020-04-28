Share:

According to the University of Chicago, “social media is more addictive than a cigarette” because it is a nice way to waste your important time, in a modern time period social media is like a weapon.

But the addiction of social media can lead users to develop a variety of issues like anxiety, depression, back-bone issues, and eye problem especially, despite the harmful effects of social media, the import of cell phones are on the rise in Pakistan. if we take a glance at the import of cell phone it increases 69.25% in the first six months of the current financial year (2019-2020) as compared to last year.

I humbly request to the parents to encourage your children to spend very less time on social media in a day, because social media is a curse children’s should buy books and novels for them and must encourage sports instead.

MUHAMMAD HAIDER,

Karachi.