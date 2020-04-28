Share:

Former Vice President and 2020 candidate Joe Biden is now leading President Donald Trump by a six-point margin among US voters, a USA Today/Suffolk University Poll revealed on Monday.

The poll showed Biden up by a 44-38%, figures that mark a complete turnaround from the three percent lead Trump enjoyed a few months ago even while he was being impeached.

If no third party candidate is factored in, Biden's lead grows to a potentially overwhelming 10 points, the pollsters said.

“The poll is clear about which candidate qualities align best with voters”, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Centre David Paleologos said. “A central campaign theme for Trump will be about getting things done, while Biden will shape his campaign around caring about everyday people at home while working best with foreign leaders abroad”.

Trump's support proved rock solid through the Russiagate allegations and his impeachment by the House of Representatives, USA Today noted. But now it has dissolved in the face of concerns about his handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which has cost 55,000 lives so far within the United States, the paper said.

According to the outlet, the poll of 1,000 registered voters, conducted by landline and cellphone Tuesday through Saturday, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

The US presidential election is scheduled to take place on 3 November 2020.