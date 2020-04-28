Share:

Islamabad - In view of the ensuing challenging environment being confronted amidst COVID-19. Our beloved countrymen LNG easy private limited CEO and Energy China Engineering Group (CEEC) in country advisor Pakistan Mr. Yasir hamid has made a modest donation of 12,000 surgical masks to National Disaster Management Authority.

China Energy Engineering Group (CEEC) is also donating 4000 medical masks for employees of their clients: Siddiq Sons Power and Engro energy who are providing essential services in the lock down period for the people of Pakistan.

The representative of china energy asserts that the donation will assist NDMA in mustering their efforts against COVID-19. He also said that governments of Pakistan’s efforts to contain this pandemic are praise worthy while Chinese people always stand with Pakistani brothers.