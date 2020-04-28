Share:

KARACHI - Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for the Bureau of Supply and Prices Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan on Monday said that a letter has been written to the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners across the province to take strict action against profiteers. In a statement issued here on Monday, the Special Assistant said that the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province should ensure the sale of groceries and essential items at officially fixed prices in their respective jurisdictions. He further said that the officers of Bureau of Supply and Prices have been directed to provide assistance to the district administration in controlling the prices. He directed to take stern action against shopkeepers in case they do not have official price lists.