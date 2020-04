Share:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has soared to 14,079.

According to National command and Operation Centre, the confirmed cases include Punjab 5640, Sindh 4956, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1984, Balochistan 853, Islamabad Capital Territory 261, Gilgit-Baltistan 320, and Azad Kashmir 65.

So far, 3233 have recovered, while 301 deaths have been reported with 20 new ones.

Officials have recorded more than 3 million cases and 205,000 deaths since the virus emerged in China in December.