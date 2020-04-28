Share:

ISLAMABAD - The coronavirus cases reached 13,915 with 587 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of the National Command and Operation Centre said on Monday.

He said total 292 deaths were reported with 11 deaths in last 24 hours. He said 3,029 patients were recovered while 150,756 tests were conducted while in last 24 hours 6,391 tests were conducted.

He said 4,996 cases were reported from Sindh, 5,526 from Punjab, 1,984 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 781 from Balochistan, 65 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 318 from Gilgit-Baltistan and 245 from Islamabad Capital Territory. He said 84 deaths had been reported from Punjab, 85 from Sindh, 104 from KP, three from GB, 13 from Balochistan and three from ICT. He added 872 patients had been recovered in Sindh, 515 in KP, 176 in Balochistan, 219 in GB, 1,183 in Punjab and 29 in ICT.

He said local transmission was reported as 81% while ratio of foreign travel was 19%. He added that 717 hospitals had been working across the country with COVID-19 treating and 3,455 patients admitted.