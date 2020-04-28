Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Police,during its ongoing crackdown on lockdown violators, registered 2105 cases in the provincial capital. According to police spokesperson on Monday, police took all necessary measures to ensure strict implementation on SOPs and instructions of Punjab Government in wake of COVID-19. Lahore Police Operations Wing set up special pickets in various areas of the city during the partial lockdown and registered 2105 cases against persons involved in different violations. The police spokesperson further informed that the Lahore police, along with the Child Protection Bureau, have taken 1,020 professional beggars into custody in the provincial capital. Je said that the City division police took action against 280 beggars, Cantonment police 279, Model Town police 93, Saddar police 257, Civil Lines police 65 and Allama Iqbal Town division police 35 beggars. The police also gave warning to 944 beggars and registered cases against 68 beggars.