ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday

said the provinces

should not look up up the centre for everything.

Speaking to journalists here, Qureshi said that the provinces should mobilize their resources to lower their dependency

on the centre.“In the past the provinces

did not mobilise their resources and depended

on the centre. We want this to change now,” he said.To a question, he said the 18th amendment should be revisited to run the country’s affairs effectively while keeping in view the resources of the country.“The government never

intended to undo the 18th amendment. We are consulting the opposition

and the provinces on what can be done,” he maintained.He said that the government

does not deny the importance and usefulness

of the 18th Amendment.“

The provinces will toldhave to sit down with the federal government and review the whole process,”

he said.Meanwhile, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha

Farooqui yesterday

said Pakistani embassies

working in 100 countries were providing

all possible support to overseas Pakistanis. The spokesperson said the embassy staff had distributed food items among the needy families

residing in Gulf countries, besides giving

financial support to them.The spokesperson said financial support was being

extended to those Pakistanis

who were facing serious trouble in Bangkok,

Turkey and the United

States.“The embassy staffers have also extended help for stranded Pakistanis

who are waiting at the airports for repatriation,” she added.To a question, she said the priority was being given to those Pakistanis

whose visa period had