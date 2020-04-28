ISLAMABAD              -             Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday

said the provinces

should not look up up the centre for everything.

Speaking to journalists here, Qureshi said that the  provinces should mobilize their resources to lower their dependency

on the centre.“In the past the provinces

did not mobilise their resources and depended

on the centre. We want this to change now,” he said.To a question, he said the  18th amendment should be revisited to run the country’s affairs effectively while keeping in view the resources of the country.“The  government never

intended  to undo  the 18th amendment. We are consulting the opposition

and the provinces on what can be done,” he maintained.He said  that the government

does not  deny  the importance and usefulness

of the 18th Amendment.“

The  provinces will toldhave to sit down with the federal  government and review the whole process,”

he said.Meanwhile,   Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha

Farooqui yesterday 

said Pakistani embassies

working in 100 countries were  providing

all possible support to overseas Pakistanis. The spokesperson  said the embassy staff had distributed food items among the needy families

residing in Gulf countries, besides giving

financial support to them.The spokesperson said financial support was being 

extended to those Pakistanis

who were  facing serious trouble in Bangkok,

Turkey and the United

States.“The  embassy staffers have also extended help for stranded Pakistanis

who are waiting at the airports for repatriation,” she added.To a question, she said the priority was being given  to those Pakistanis

whose visa period had