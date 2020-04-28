Share:

During the primary decade of the twenty-first century, and for the first time throughout the entire existence of Pakistan, over a portion of the family units in the nation had a place with the middle class.

The circumstance seen by Pakistan may be the demise of the white-collar class as the higher class has the resources to spend more days at homes without heading off to their workplaces and may really be making the most of their family time. While the poor people are being helped by the government by various aids, food drives, and relief funds, yet the middles class here is left in obscurity. As they are neither poor nor do they have the extravagance to remain at home and spend money without having a source of income.

Pakistan has more than eleven thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 200 deaths. Though with little testing available, the numbers are likely much higher. These economic shutdowns have a disproportionate effect on financially marginalised and the most defenceless class, they are often invisible within the system. The government should bring them into official lists for wage provision and financial support. The Pakistani government should meet their commitment to ensure the needs of the middle class while considering essential measures to diminish the spread of COVID-19.

Mavra Murad,

Wah Cantt.