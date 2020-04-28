Share:

PESHAWAR - Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations provided

vegetable seeds to 480 farmers including

127 women farmers to help them establish vegetable enterprises

and produce vegetables in walk-in tunnels. In a press statement issued here yesterday, the FAO said that the purpose

of the distribution is to protect livelihoods of food producers and all food chain workers who help in ensuring

that there is enough food for all. FAO is actively extending support to farmers and vulnerable rural communities

in the tribal districts of Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa while taking all necessary precautions to help in preventing

the spread of COVID-19.It is to be worth mentioning that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is facing the COVID-19 pandemic, livelihoods of millions of farmers have been adversely

affected across the province. According to the press statement, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the running projects of FAO are helping in safeguarding livelihood of local communities

by upscaling food security efforts for the most vulnerable.The project aims to facilitate these farmers in developing linkages with local and national markets. The statement further elaborated that during the pandemic, FAO ensured

implementation of planned activities

including distribution of potato

seeds to 840 farmers. High-quality certified seed tubers of one metric ton per farmer were distributed.In order to enable farmers to build seed enterprises, FAO through its farmer field schools is arranging regular

sessions on potato crop, disease management and developing supply chains to expand seed potato availability.

Referring to the backyard poultry distribution to vulnerable communities

in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

the FAO explained that backyard poultry farming is increasing

in the tribal districts offering rural families both food and financial support,

while also helping these communities

address food security and malnutrition. In this connection, the FAO has provided

backyard poultry packages to 2 354 households with 10 birds each, while 30 birds each along with feed bags were distributed amongst 354 households identified as most vulnerable.

Highlighting the large ruminants’ distribution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa press statement stated that the project

with FAO is playing its role in ensuring

food security, reducing poverty

and bringing stabilization in the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Besides distributing various agricultural

packages to vulnerable small land holders, it is also promoting enterprises

for enhancing economic activities

in the area, with feedlot fattening

of ruminants amongst the major interventions.The FAO said that chalking out the purpose of promoting such enterprises

explained that an activity for “establishment

of feedlot fattening units of large ruminants through provision of highly growing/meat producing calves” had been planned supported by DFID. Furthermore, 49 people in North Waziristan and South Waziristan received

packages comprising 10 cattle/

buffalo male calves, 50 kg bags of animal feed and 1 fodder chopping machines each. Amongst these 49 beneficiaries, 4 women in South Waziristan

and 5 Women in North Waziristan

also received their packages. It is further stated that a similar activity

will also be carried out in Kurram

and Orakzai districts. It is to be noted that these beneficiaries are also participants of FAO’s farmer field schools which helps build their capacities

in large and small ruminant’s management.Giving the details of fruit nursery plants distribution in Kurram district of KP, press statement said that establishing

fruit plant nurseries in the tribal districts of KP has seen great success for nursery growers who have successfully established their nursery enterprises. Amid COVID-19, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (UN) distributed 90,000 fruit plants to 6 fruit and forest

nursery growers in Kurram district

of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Each fruit nursery received 15000 plants including 5000 citrus, 5000 guavas, and 5000 apple plants while 2 forest nurseries received 10000 mulberry plants. FAO will further support these nurseries develop market linkages

to ensure sustainability. Strong precautionary measures were taken

while distributing these plants to keep workers safe in the wake of COVID-

19.Featuring the walk-in tunnels installation

and seeds distribution in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

it is quoted that in collaboration

with, FAO has introduced Walk-in tunnels in the tribal districts of KP which has enabled farmers to produce

off-season vegetables increasing their profitability. In this connection, 60 tunnels, 30 in Kurram and 30 in Khyber districts, have been installed along with provision

of high quality vegetables seeds. Farmers have been trained in walk-in tunnel vegetable production. They have received hands-on training in sowing seeds, production of healthy seedlings for transplantation in walk-in tunnels, plantation beds and spacing...

