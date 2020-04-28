Share:

FAISALABAD - Acting on the instructions of Director General (DG) FDA Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, the FDA enforcement team has sealed the office of a private housing scheme for illegal construction of public interest space here on Monday.

According to details, an enforcement team led by State Officer Imtiaz Goraya inspected the Ghalib Citi Housing Scheme behind Madina Town and found illegal construction on a public interest site owned by the FDA, which was immediately sealed off.

While, the developers have been asked to vacate the space allotted for the utility service immediately, otherwise, further departmental action will be taken.

In addition, on the direction of the DG FDA, the enforcement team took immediate notice of the public complaints received by the Pakistan Citizen Portal and some encroachments in Gulistan Colony K Block were removed

While, the vendors have been warned to refrain from encroachments otherwise, strict action will be taken against those occupying public interest lands by closing the corridors and not only the goods will be confiscated but also cases will be registered against the vendors.

DG FDA directed the staff of the Encroachment Branch to regularly monitor the FDA-controlled residential colonies and commercial markets and take immediate action in case of any encroachments.

He said that there should be no delay in resolving public grievances and ensure the implementation of the law.