Rawalpindi-Federal Minister Aviation Division GhulamSarwar Khan chaired a meeting attended by Secretary Aviation Division HasanNasirJamy and other senior officers of the Aviation Division on Monday.

Federal Minister was briefed by the secretary on the working of the Aviation Division. GhulamSarwar Khan assured the officers of his complete support in enabling them to perform their duties. He told the senior officers that he expects them to work to the best of their abilities in dispensing all the pending matters of the Division. GhulamSarwar Khan acknowledged the limitations that the Division has to face owing to the outburst of Coronavirus while encouraging the senior officers of the Division to continue their work with utmost zeal. He said that it is a solemn duty of the officers to serve the nation of Pakistan, specially the COVID-19 affected people in the holy month of Ramzan.

Federal Minister said that the Division should work tirelessly to bring back stranded Pakistanis abroad. GhulamSarwar Khan was also apprised of the latest developments with respect to the measures taken to limit the spread of Coronavirus through airports.