Islamabad - Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) has announced its financial results for the 1st quarter ended March 31, 2020 in its Board of Directors meeting held on April 27, 2020. The Company reported net profitability of Rs4.26 billion translating into earnings per share of Rs3.35 for the period. Company achieved first quarter record urea production of 649 thousand tonneswhereas urea offtake was recorded at 586 thousand tonnes. Aggregate all fertilizer revenue stood at Rs20.67 billion for the period. The Board of Directors has also announced First interim dividend of Rs2.50per share.